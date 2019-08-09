The Livest Dog at UFC Montevideo: Bobby Moffett

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Bobby Moffett

Opponent: Enrique Barzola

Odds: +153 (bet $100 to win $153)

In every fight that Barzola has won in the UFC, he’s landed at least five takedowns. He’s excellent at using those takedowns to win rounds and wear out his opponents.

Enter Bobby Moffett, who has only been taken down once in his UFC career that spans only two fights. However, those fights were with noted grapplers Chas Skelly and Bryce Mitchell. That one takedown he did conceed led to his choking Skelly out and taking the win with his favorite, the d’arce choke.

In order for Barzola to come out on top in this fight, he’ll need to wrangle Moffett to the ground, which seems pretty unlikely. Even if he does manage to, he’ll have to avoid the submission. Being as there are just so many ways that this could go wrong for Barzola, the plus money on Moffett looks pretty nice.

Record: 5-19

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-1122

Return on Investment: -47%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

