The Livest Dog at UFC 241: Sabina Mazo

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Sabina Mazo

Opponent: Shana Dobson

Odds: +113 (bet $100 to win $113)

The stock on Mazo is way down due to a unanimous decision loss in her debut. Everybody had her touted as the next big thing and that loss took a lot of wind out of her sails.

That being said, the odds here are skewed based on that large drop off. She still managed to outstrike Maryna Moroz in her debut, which is where we thought she had the advantage. She’s also facing Shana Dobson in her second fight, who is unlikely to take her down.

Dobson is coming off a loss herself where she looked less than impressive, but the line swings here in her favor due to the big drop off in expectations for Mazo. Don’t give up on her yet.

Record: 5-20

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-1222

Return on Investment: -48%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)