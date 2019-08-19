Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Raphael Assuncao Career Earnings

WEC & UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

WEC 40 – Apr 5/09 – W (Massouh) – $18,000 ($9,000 to show, $9,000 win bonus)*

WEC 43 – Oct 10/09 – W (Jabouin) – $22,000 ($11,000 to show, $11,000 win bonus)*

WEC 46 – Jan 10/10 – L (Faber) – $13,000

WEC 49 – Jun 20/10 – L (Nunes) – $13,000*

WEC 52 – Nov 11/10 – W (Davis) – $26,000 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus)

UFC 128 – Mar 19/11 – L (Koch) – $15,000*

UFC 134 – Aug 27/11 – W (Eduardo) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fuel TV: Munoz vs Weidman – Jul 11/12 – W (Tamura) – $34,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Diaz – Dec 8/12 – W (Easton) – $38,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fuel TV: Nogueira vs Werdum – Jun 8/13 – W (Lee) – $44,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Shields – Oct 9/13 – W (Dillashaw) – $100,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 170 – Feb 22/14 – W (Munhoz) – $56,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: MacDonald vs Saffiedine – Oct 4/14 – W (Caraway) – $70,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus)*

UFC 200 – Jul 9/16 – L (Dillashaw) – $52,000 ($42,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena – Jan 28/17 – W (Sterling) – $94,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 212 – Jun 3/17 – W (Moraes) – $107,000 ($46,000 to show, $46,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Pettis – Nov 11/17 – W (Lopez) – $171,600 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $6,600 from Lopez for missing weight, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 226 – Jul 7/18 – W (Font) – $145,000 ($70,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes – Feb 2/19 – L (Moraes) – $94,000 ($79,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 241 – Aug 17/19 – L (Sandhagen) – $94,000 ($79,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Total Career Earnings: $1,236,600