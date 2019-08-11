Photos: Mike Perry's Broken Nose is Gnarly

Select Page

Photos: Mike Perry&#039;s Broken Nose is Gnarly

Apr 26, 2019; Sunrise, FL, USA; Mike Perry during weigh ins for UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Above is what Mike Perry normally looks like. Below is how he looked after his fight last night with Vicente Luque:

Aug 10, 2019; Montevideo, Uruguay; Mike Perry (blue gloves) reacts to fight against Vicente Luque (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Antel Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

I can’t put my finger on it, but something about him changed.

