Paulo Costa Career Earnings

Paulo Costa Career Earnings
Aug 16, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Paulo Costa during weigh ins for UFC 241 at Anaheim Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Paulo Costa Career Earnings

UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum – Mar 11/17 – W (McLellan) – $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 212 – Jun 3/17 – W (Bamgbose) – $22,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fine for using an IV, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 217 – Nov 4/17 – W (Hendricks) – $49,166.67 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $9,333.33 fine for drug test issue, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 226 – Jul 7/18 – W (Hall) – $164,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Total Career Earnings: $308,166.67

