Amanda Nunes will next defend her bantamweight championship against Germaine de Randamie.

UFC 245 is scheduled for Dec. 14 at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena.

Nunes bested Holly Holm July 6th, and de Randamie is coming off a quick finish of Aspen Ladd last month. Nunes dealt The Iron Lady her last loss, back in November of 2013 at UFC: Fight for the Troops 3.