MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Aug 9/19

UFC
Clay Collard (17-8) vs Devonte Smith (10-1) – UFC 241 – Aug 17th
Mizuki Inoue (13-5) vs Wu Yanan (10-2) – UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Zhang – Aug 31st
Brad Katona (8-1) vs Hunter Azure (7-0) – UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje – Sept 14th
Michel Pereira (23-9, 2 NC) vs Sergey Khandozhko (27-5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje – Sept 14th
Polo Reyes (8-6) vs Kyle Nelson (12-3) – UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens – Sept 21st
Martin Bravo (11-2) vs Steven Peterson (17-9) – UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens – Sept 21st
Nicolas Dalby (17-3-1, 1 NC) vs Alex Oliveira (20-7-1) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier – Sept 28th
Holly Holm (12-5) vs Raquel Pennington (10-7) – UFC 243 – Oct 5th (6th in Australia)
Tim Elliott (15-8-1) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (16-1) – UFC on ESPN+ 19 – Oct 12th
Ryan Spann (16-5) vs Devin Clark (10-3) – UFC on ESPN+ 19 – Oct 12th
Zabit Magomedsharipov (17-1) vs Calvin Kattar (20-3) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman – Oct 18th
Brendan Allen (12-3) vs Eric Spicely (12-5) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman – Oct 18th
Deron Winn (6-0) vs Darren Stewart (10-4, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman – Oct 18th
Corey Anderson (12-3) vs Johnny Walker (17-3) – UFC 244 – Nov 2nd
Aspen Ladd (8-1) vs Yana Kunitskaya (12-4, 1 NC) – UFC on ESPN 7 – Dec 7th
Claudia Gadelha (17-4) vs Cynthia Calvillo (8-1) – UFC on ESPN 7 – Dec 7th
Bellator
Khonry Gracie (1-1) vs Oscar Vera (0-1) – Bellator 225 – Aug 24th
ONE Championship
John Lineker (31-9) vs Muin Gafurov (17-2) – ONE: TBA- Oct 25th
