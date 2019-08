MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Aug 8/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Polyana Viana (10-3) vs Veronica Macedo (5-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 – Aug 10th

Rodrigo Vargas (11-2) vs Alex da Silva (20-2) – UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 – Aug 10th

Gilbert Burns (15-3) vs Alexey Kunchenko (20-0) – UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 – Aug 10th

Drakkar Klose (10-1-1) vs Christos Giagos (17-7) – UFC 241 – Aug 17th

Hannah Cifers (9-3) vs Jodie Esquibel (6-5) – UFC 241 – Aug 17th

Andre Soukhamthath (13-7) vs Su Mudaerji (11-4) – UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Zhang – Aug 31st

Damir Ismagulov (18-2) vs Thiago Moises (12-3) – UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Zhang – Aug 31st

Movsar Evloev (11-0) vs Mike Grundy (12-1) – UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Zhang – Aug 31st

Cole Smith (6-0) vs Miles Johns (9-0) – UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje – Sept 14th

Louis Smolka (15-6) vs Ryan MacDonald (10-1) – UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje – Sept 14th

Kyle Prepolec (12-6) vs Austin Hubbard (10-3) – UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje – Sept 14th

Yair Rodriguez (11-2) vs Jeremy Stephens (28-16) – UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens – Sept 21st

Andrew Sanchez (11-4) vs Marvin Vettori (13-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens – Sept 21st

Brandon Moreno (15-5) vs Askar Askarov (10-0) – UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens – Sept 21st

Jose Quinonez (7-3) vs Carlos Huachin (10-4-2) – UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens – Sept 21st

Sijara Eubanks (4-3) vs Bethe Correia (10-4-1) – UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens – Sept 21st

Angela Hill (9-7) vs Istela Nunes (7-0, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens – Sept 21st

Sergio Pettis (17-5) vs Alex Perez (22-5) – UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens – Sept 21st

Marion Reneau (9-5-1) vs Irene Aldana (10-5) – UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens – Sept 21st

Paul Craig (11-4) vs Vinicius Moreira (9-3) – UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens – Sept 21st

Megan Anderson (9-4) vs Zarah Fairn dos Santos (6-2) – UFC 242 – Oct 5th (6th in Australia)

Luke Jumeau (13-4) vs Dhiego Lima (14-7) – UFC 242 – Oct 5th (6th in Australia)

Mackenzie Dern (7-0) vs Amanda Ribas (7-1) – UFC on ESPN+ 19 – Oct 12th

Chris Weidman (14-4) vs Dominick Reyes (11-0) – UFC Fight Night: Weidman vs Reyes – Oct 18th

Maycee Barber (7-0) vs Gillian Robertson (7-3) – UFC Fight Night: Weidman vs Reyes – Oct 18th

Derrick Lewis (21-7, 1 NC) vs Blagoy Ivanov (18-2, 1 NC) – UFC 244 – Nov 2nd

Priscila Cachoeira (8-3) vs Ariane Lipski (11-5) – UFC on ESPN+ 22 – Nov 16th

Bellator

Nick Newell (15-2) vs Corey Browning (4-1) – Bellator 225 – Aug 24th

Benson Henderson (27-8) vs Myles Jury (17-4) – Bellator 227 – Sept 27th

