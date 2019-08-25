MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Aug 25/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Khadis Ibragimov (8-0) vs Da Un Jung (11-2) – UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Zhang – Aug 31st

Movsar Evloev (11-0) vs Zhenhong Lu (18-6) – UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Zhang – Aug 31st

Fares Ziam (9-2) vs Don Madge (8-3-1) – UFC 242 – Sept 7th

Mark O. Madsen (8-0) vs Danilo Belluardo (12-4) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier – Sept 28th

Max Griffin (15-6) vs Alex Morono (16-5, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Jedrzejczyk vs Waterson – Oct 12th

JJ Aldrich (7-3) vs Lauren Mueller (5-2) – UFC Fight Night: Jedrzejczyk vs Waterson – Oct 12th

Edmen Shahbazyan (10-0) vs Krzysztof Jotko (21-4) – UFC 244 – Nov 2nd

Matt Brown (21-6) vs Ben Saunders (22-12-2) – UFC 245 – Dec 14th

Bellator

Frank Mir (18-13) vs Roy Nelson (23-17) – Bellator 231 – Oct 25th

Welterweight Championship: Rory MacDonald (21-5-1) vs Douglas Lima (31-7) – Bellator 232 – Oct 26th

