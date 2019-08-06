Select Page

McGregor named one of Forbes&#039; social media most valuable

McGregor named one of Forbes' social media most valuable
This just in- Conor McGregor is a valuable commodity.

Forbes Magazine listed the UFC fighter in its top 7 moat valuable social media athletes.

He is the only non-soccer player in the top seven.

He was also recently ranked No. 65 in Forbes’ richest athletes list.

McGregor came out with the short end of the stick last November against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. His base salary was $3 million, but with 2.4 million pay-per-view buys he made over $30 million.

He also reportedly receives “some $5 million per year” in a sponsorship deal with Reebok, according to Forbes. McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve whiskey has also sold over 200,000 cases.

