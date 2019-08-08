Liz Carmouche Career Earnings

Strikeforce & UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name to see full payouts for that event

Strikeforce Challengers: Riggs vs Taylor – Aug 13/10 – W (Schneider) – $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce Challengers: Wilcox vs Ribeiro – Nov 19/10 – W (Finney) – $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)*

Strikeforce: Feijao vs Henderson – Mar 5/11 – L (Coenen) – $5,000

Strikeforce Challengers: Voelker vs Bowling III – Jul 22/11 – L (Kaufman) – $2,500

UFC 157 – Feb 23/13 – L (Rousey) – $12,000

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Moraga – Jul 27/13 – W (Andrade) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)

UFC: Fight for the Troops 3 – Nov 6/13 – L (Davis) – $17,000*

UFC on Fox: Werdum vs Browne – Apr 19/14 – L (Tate) – $17,000

UFC Fight Night: Mendes vs Lamas – Apr 4/15 – W (Murphy) – $34,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus)

UFC 205 – Nov 12/16 – W (Chookagian) – $43,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Ortega – Dec 9/17 – $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Ivanov – Jul 14/18 – W (Maia) – $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Feb 23/19 – W (Pudilova) – $69,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $331,500