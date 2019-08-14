Select Page

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 8 Results

Posted by | Aug 14, 2019 | ,

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 8 Results
By: |

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 8
Aug 13, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 8 Results

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:
Herdem Alacabek (5-0) vs William Knight (4-0)

Welterweights:
Brok Weaver (13-4) vs Devin Smyth (9-1)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Shanna Young (6-1) vs Sarah Alpar (8-4)

Bantamweights:
Tony Gravely (18-5) vs Ray Rodriguez (15-5)

Light Heavyweights:
Karl Reed (6-1) vs Julius Anglickas (6-1)
**WINNER: Anglickas by Submission (RNC) – Round 3 (3:25)

MMA, MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: DWTNCS Season 3, Week 8 Results



Related Posts

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler Fight Card

July 28, 2019

Dana White's Contender Series – Season 3, Week 8 Fight Card

Dana White&#039;s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 8 Fight Card

August 13, 2019

LFA 71 Fighter Salaries

LFA 71 Fighter Salaries

July 17, 2019

Fight of the Day: Jamie Varner vs. Joe Lauzon

Fight of the Day: Jamie Varner vs. Joe Lauzon

August 5, 2019

Spielen Sie Online Casino Echtes Geld mit OnlineCasinoHEX Deutschland

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino