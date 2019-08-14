Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 8
Aug 13, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada
DWTNCS Season 3, Week 8 Results
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Light Heavyweights:
Herdem Alacabek (5-0) vs William Knight (4-0)
Welterweights:
Brok Weaver (13-4) vs Devin Smyth (9-1)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Shanna Young (6-1) vs Sarah Alpar (8-4)
Bantamweights:
Tony Gravely (18-5) vs Ray Rodriguez (15-5)
Light Heavyweights:
Karl Reed (6-1) vs Julius Anglickas (6-1)
**WINNER: Anglickas by Submission (RNC) – Round 3 (3:25)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: DWTNCS Season 3, Week 8 Results