De Jesus Makes First Title Defense at CES 58

N. PROVIDENCE, RI (August 7, 2019) – CES MMA will return to Hartford, CT on Saturday, September 7th with CES 58. The event will stream live from the Connecticut Convention Center exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, beginning at 8 PM E.T. / 5 PM P.T.

Headlining this stacked card will be De Jesus vs. Lozano. Watch as CES MMA welterweight champion Vinicius “The Brazilian Bad Boy” De Jesus makes his first title defense in the main event against challenger Chris “The Cleveland Assassin” Lozano.

Brazilian-born De Jesus, fighting out of Stamford, CT, captured the coveted CES MMA welterweight crown in his last fight (Mar. 29, 2019), when he earned a hard fought five-round unanimous decision over Jeremiah Wells. De Jesus has won three of four Bellator fights and he is riding a three-fight win streak.

“CES MMA is extremely excited to return to Hartford, Connecticut, with a special Saturday Night Event live on UFC Fight Pass,” proudly announces Jimmy Burchfield Jr., of CES MMA. “The main event is going to be a war when ‘The Brazilian Bad Boy’ Vinicious De Jesus defends his welterweight title against Chris ‘The Cleveland Assassin’ Lozano. This blockbuster card is guaranteed action you don’t want to miss!”

The co-feature is a heavyweight battle between Hartford’s Parker Porter and veteran Brazilian opponent, Dirlei “Mao de Pedra” Broenstrup. In his toughest test to date, Waterbury, CT lightweight Jesse James Kosakowski takes on veteran Reggie Merriweather.

An intriguing match-up is Springfield, MA middleweight prospect Pat Casey challenges Andre “Rumble” Hall. Casey has won two in a row since he suffered his only pro loss, while Hall is coming off a sensational first-round submission of Pat McCrohan at the recent CES 57.

Also being showcased is fan favorite and Norwich native, Pete “The Heat” Rogers, Jr., who squares off against veteran “Relentless” Robbie Leroux, Meriden, CT flyweight Justin Valentin vs. TBA, Massachusetts bantamweight Harris Bonfiglio vs. Jornell Lugo, and Waterbury, lightweight Nick Giuletti vs. Cody “Lightning” Schieve,

All fights and fighters are subject to change. This is an all ages event.

The main card will stream live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS. To start your 7-day free trial, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com

INFORMATION:

Websites: www.cesmma.com, www.ufc.tv/page/fightpass, http://www.ctconventions.com

Twitter: @CESMMA, @UFCFightPass, @ctconventionCT,

Instagram: @CESMMA, @UFCFightPass

Facebook: /CESMMA, /UFCFightPass, /CTConventions