Select Page

Dana White&#039;s Tuesday Night Contender Series: Season 3, Week 9 Fighter Salaries

Posted by | Aug 21, 2019 | ,

Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series: Season 3, Week 9 Fighter Salaries
By: |

Season three, episode nine of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series went down tonight in Las Vegas – here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Philip Rowe:   $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Jamal Pogues:  $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Mallory Martin:   $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Ricky Steele:   $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Steve Garcia:  $8,250 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus, $1,750 fine for missing weight)

Desmond Torres:   $6,750 ($5,000 to show, $1,750 from Garcia for missing weight)

Leon Shahbazyan:   $5,000

Marcos Brigagao:   $5,000

Micol di Segni:   $5,000

Phil Caracappa:   $5,000

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Dana White&#039;s Tuesday Night Contender Series: Season 3, Week 9 Fighter Salaries



Related Posts

Watch: Conor McGregor Throws Punch at Man in Bar

Watch: Conor McGregor Throws Punch at Man in Bar

August 15, 2019

Contract Contender Week 6: Fabio Cherant

Contract Contender Week 6: Fabio Cherant

July 30, 2019

UFC 241: Cormier vs Miocic 2 Results

UFC 241: Cormier vs Miocic 2 Results

August 17, 2019

Liz Carmouche Career Earnings

Liz Carmouche Career Earnings

August 8, 2019

Spielen Sie Online Casino Echtes Geld mit OnlineCasinoHEX Deutschland

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino