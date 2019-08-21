Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series: Season 3, Week 9 Fighter Salaries

Season three, episode nine of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series went down tonight in Las Vegas – here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Philip Rowe: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Jamal Pogues: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Mallory Martin: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Ricky Steele: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Steve Garcia: $8,250 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus, $1,750 fine for missing weight)

Desmond Torres: $6,750 ($5,000 to show, $1,750 from Garcia for missing weight)

Leon Shahbazyan: $5,000

Marcos Brigagao: $5,000

Micol di Segni: $5,000

Phil Caracappa: $5,000