Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series: Season 3, Week 10 Fighter Salaries

Season three, episode ten of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series went down tonight in Las Vegas – here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Dusko Todorovic: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Impa Kasanganay: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Peter Barrett: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

T.J. Brown: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Teddy Ash: $5,000

Kailan Hill: $5,000

Sang Hoon Yoo: $5,000

Ben Sosoli: $5,000

Dustin Joynson: $5,000

Dylan Lockard: $5,000