Select Page

Dana White&#039;s Tuesday Night Contender Series: Season 3, Week 10 Fighter Salaries

Posted by | Aug 28, 2019 | ,

Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series: Season 3, Week 10 Fighter Salaries
By: |

Season three, episode ten of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series went down tonight in Las Vegas – here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Dusko Todorovic:   $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Impa Kasanganay:  $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Peter Barrett:   $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

T.J. Brown: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Teddy Ash:   $5,000

Kailan Hill:   $5,000

Sang Hoon Yoo:   $5,000

Ben Sosoli:   $5,000

Dustin Joynson:   $5,000

Dylan Lockard:   $5,000

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Dana White&#039;s Tuesday Night Contender Series: Season 3, Week 10 Fighter Salaries



Related Posts

Contract Contender Week 7: Jay Perrin

Contract Contender Week 7: Jay Perrin

August 5, 2019

Derek Brunson Career Earnings

Derek Brunson Career Earnings

August 19, 2019

Jim Miller Career Earnings

Jim Miller Career Earnings

August 2, 2019

Fight of the Day: Andy Hug vs. Ernesto Hoost

Fight of the Day: Andy Hug vs. Ernesto Hoost

August 27, 2019

Spielen Sie Online Casino Echtes Geld mit OnlineCasinoHEX Deutschland

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino