Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series: Season 3, Week 10 Fighter Salaries

Season three, episode ten of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series went down tonight in Las Vegas – here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.
Dusko Todorovic: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Impa Kasanganay: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Peter Barrett: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
T.J. Brown: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Teddy Ash: $5,000
Kailan Hill: $5,000
Sang Hoon Yoo: $5,000
Ben Sosoli: $5,000
Dustin Joynson: $5,000
Dylan Lockard: $5,000
