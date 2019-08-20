Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 9 Fight Card

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 9

Aug 20, 2019

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 9 Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Leon Shahbazyan (7-1) vs Phil Rowe (6-2)

Light Heavyweights:

Marcos Brigagao (11-0) vs Jamal Pogues (6-2)

Bantamweights:

Desmond Torres (7-1) vs Steve Garcia (8-3)

Women’s Strawweights:

Micol DiSegni (7-2) vs Mallory Martin (4-2)

Bantamweights:

Ricky Steele (5-0) vs Phil Caracappa (6-0)

Betting Odds







