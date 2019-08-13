Dana White's Contender Series – Season 3, Week 8 Fight Card

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 8

Aug 13, 2019

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 8 Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:

Herdem Alacabek (5-0) vs William Knight (1-0)

Welterweights:

Brok Weaver (12-4) vs Devin Smyth (4-1)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Shanna Young (4-1) vs Sarah Alpar (8-4)

Bantamweights:

Tony Gravely (18-5) vs Ray Rodriguez (15-5)

Light Heavyweights:

Karl Reed (3-1) vs Julius Anglickas (4-1)

