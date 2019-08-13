Dana White's Contender Series – Season 3, Week 8 Fight Card

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 8
Aug 13, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada
DWTNCS Season 3, Week 8 Fight Card
Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Light Heavyweights:
Herdem Alacabek (5-0) vs William Knight (1-0)
Welterweights:
Brok Weaver (12-4) vs Devin Smyth (4-1)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Shanna Young (4-1) vs Sarah Alpar (8-4)
Bantamweights:
Tony Gravely (18-5) vs Ray Rodriguez (15-5)
Light Heavyweights:
Karl Reed (3-1) vs Julius Anglickas (4-1)
