Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 7 Fighter Salaries

Dana White&#039;s Contender Series: Season 3, Week 7 Fighter Salaries

Season three, episode seven of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series went down tonight in Las Vegas – here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Omar Morales:   $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Lucrezia Ria:  $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Herbert Burns:  $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Andre Muniz:   $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Dwight Joseph:   $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Harvey Park:   $5,000

Marilia Santos:   $5,000

Darrick Minner:   $5,000

Taylor Johnson:   $5,000

Jay Perrin:   $5,000

