Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 7 Fighter Salaries

Season three, episode seven of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series went down tonight in Las Vegas – here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Omar Morales: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Lucrezia Ria: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Herbert Burns: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Andre Muniz: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Dwight Joseph: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Harvey Park: $5,000

Marilia Santos: $5,000

Darrick Minner: $5,000

Taylor Johnson: $5,000

Jay Perrin: $5,000