Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 7 Fighter Salaries

Season three, episode seven of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series went down tonight in Las Vegas – here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.
Omar Morales: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Lucrezia Ria: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Herbert Burns: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Andre Muniz: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Dwight Joseph: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Harvey Park: $5,000
Marilia Santos: $5,000
Darrick Minner: $5,000
Taylor Johnson: $5,000
Jay Perrin: $5,000
