Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 7 Fight Card

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 7

Aug 6, 2019

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 7 Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Omar Morales (7-0) vs Harvey Park (12-2)

Women’s Flyweights:

Marilia Santos (10-2) vs Lucrezia Ria (7-2)

Featherweights:

Herbert Burns (8-2) vs Darrick Minner (22-9)

Middleweights:

Andre Muniz (17-4) vs Taylor Johnson (5-0)

Bantamweights:

Dwight Joseph (4-0) vs Jay Perrin (9-3)

Betting Odds

