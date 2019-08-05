Select Page

Dana White&#039;s Contender Series: Season 3, Week 7 Fight Card

Posted by | Aug 5, 2019 | ,

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 7 Fight Card
By: |

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 7
Aug 6, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 7 Fight Card

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:
Omar Morales   (7-0) vs Harvey Park   (12-2)

Women’s Flyweights:
Marilia Santos    (10-2) vs Lucrezia Ria    (7-2)

Featherweights:
Herbert Burns    (8-2) vs Darrick Minner   (22-9)

Middleweights:
Andre Muniz   (17-4) vs Taylor Johnson  (5-0)

Bantamweights:
Dwight Joseph   (4-0) vs Jay Perrin   (9-3)

Betting Odds

Dana White's Contender Series 23 odds - BestFightOdds

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Dana White&#039;s Contender Series: Season 3, Week 7 Fight Card



Related Posts

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 4 Fight Card

Dana White&#039;s Contender Series: Season 3, Week 4 Fight Card

July 16, 2019

The Statistical Star of UFC Sacramento: Marvin Vettori

The Statistical Star of UFC Sacramento: Marvin Vettori

July 14, 2019

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: Jul 29/19

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women&#039;s Strawweights: Jul 29/19

July 29, 2019

Fight of the Day: Cung Le vs. Wanderlei Silva

Fight of the Day: Cung Le vs. Wanderlei Silva

July 23, 2019

Spielen Sie Online Casino Echtes Geld mit OnlineCasinoHEX Deutschland

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino