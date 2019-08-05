Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 7 Fight Card

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 7
Aug 6, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada
DWTNCS Season 3, Week 7 Fight Card
Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Lightweights:
Omar Morales (7-0) vs Harvey Park (12-2)
Women’s Flyweights:
Marilia Santos (10-2) vs Lucrezia Ria (7-2)
Featherweights:
Herbert Burns (8-2) vs Darrick Minner (22-9)
Middleweights:
Andre Muniz (17-4) vs Taylor Johnson (5-0)
Bantamweights:
Dwight Joseph (4-0) vs Jay Perrin (9-3)
Betting Odds
