Select Page

Dana White&#039;s Contender Series: Season 3, Week 10 Results

Posted by | Aug 28, 2019 | ,

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 10 Results
By: |

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 10
Aug 27, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 10 Results

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:
Dusko Todorovic  (8-0) vs Teddy Ash   (14-4)

Middleweights:
Kailan Hill    (4-0, 1 NC) vs Impa Kasanganay   (2-0)

Lightweights:
Sang Hoon Yoo    (5-0) vs Peter Barrett   (8-2)

Heavyweights:
Ben Sosoli   (6-2) vs Dustin Joynson  (5-0)

Featherweights:
Dylan Lockard   (5-1) vs
T.J. Brown   (10-6) **WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (ARM-TRIANGLE CHOKE) – ROUND 3 (2:59)

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Dana White&#039;s Contender Series: Season 3, Week 10 Results



Related Posts

Top Ten Earning Women's MMA Fighters

Top Ten Earning Women&#039;s MMA Fighters

August 22, 2019

The Statistical Star of UFC Newark: Colby Covington

The Statistical Star of UFC Newark: Colby Covington

August 4, 2019

Defining the Ultimate Company Man

Defining the Ultimate Company Man

August 1, 2019

UFC on ESPN: Covington vs. Lawler Picks

UFC on ESPN: Covington vs. Lawler Picks

August 3, 2019

Spielen Sie Online Casino Echtes Geld mit OnlineCasinoHEX Deutschland

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino