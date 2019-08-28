Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 10 Results

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 10

Aug 27, 2019

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 10 Results

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Dusko Todorovic (8-0) vs Teddy Ash (14-4)

Middleweights:

Kailan Hill (4-0, 1 NC) vs Impa Kasanganay (2-0)

Lightweights:

Sang Hoon Yoo (5-0) vs Peter Barrett (8-2)

Heavyweights:

Ben Sosoli (6-2) vs Dustin Joynson (5-0)

Featherweights:

Dylan Lockard (5-1) vs

T.J. Brown (10-6) **WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (ARM-TRIANGLE CHOKE) – ROUND 3 (2:59)

