Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 10 Fight Card
Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 10
Aug 27, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 10 Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:
Dusko Todorovic  (8-0) vs Teddy Ash   (14-4)

Middleweights:
Kailan Hill    (4-0, 1 NC) vs Impa Kasanganay   (2-0)

Lightweights:
Sang Hoon Yoo    (5-0) vs Peter Barrett   (8-2)

Heavyweights:
Ben Sosoli   (6-2) vs Dustin Joynson  (5-0)

Featherweights:
Dylan Lockard   (5-1) vs T.J. Brown   (10-6)


Dana White's Contender Series 26 odds - BestFightOdds

