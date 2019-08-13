Contract Contender Week 8: Brok Weaver

The contender series brings two levels of excitement; the excitement we see in every fight card, and the excitement of seeing a fighter’s dreams come true on live broadcast. Each week we’ll look at a fighter who we think has what it takes to be one of those receiving the life changing contract.

Name: Brok Weaver

Opponent: Devin Smyth

Weaver’s style is one of the most fan-friendly you’ll encounter. His forward movement makes for fireworks in every single one of his fights. In addition, he’s not afraid to take a hit to dish out two. His striking comes in volume, although he can throw the bomb when he sees the opportunity.

Opportunity is really the name of the game with Weaver. While he prefers to box, when he does see a takedown, he shoots it. His work on the ground is as relentless as his work on the feet. He never stops throwing shots or trying to pass. This makes him not only fun to watch in every aspect, but extremely likely to get signed if he does pick up the ‘w’.

Official Prediction: Weaver by Unanimous Decision