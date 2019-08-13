Select Page

Contract Contender Week 8: Brok Weaver

Posted by | Aug 13, 2019 | ,

Contract Contender Week 8: Brok Weaver
By: |

The contender series brings two levels of excitement; the excitement we see in every fight card, and the excitement of seeing a fighter’s dreams come true on live broadcast. Each week we’ll look at a fighter who we think has what it takes to be one of those receiving the life changing contract. 

Name: Brok Weaver
Opponent: Devin Smyth

Weaver’s style is one of the most fan-friendly you’ll encounter. His forward movement makes for fireworks in every single one of his fights. In addition, he’s not afraid to take a hit to dish out two. His striking comes in volume, although he can throw the bomb when he sees the opportunity.

Opportunity is really the name of the game with Weaver. While he prefers to box, when he does see a takedown, he shoots it. His work on the ground is as relentless as his work on the feet. He never stops throwing shots or trying to pass. This makes him not only fun to watch in every aspect, but extremely likely to get signed if he does pick up the ‘w’.

Official Prediction: Weaver by Unanimous Decision

MMA, MMA Manifesto, Updates

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Contract Contender Week 8: Brok Weaver



Related Posts

Jim Miller Career Earnings

Jim Miller Career Earnings

August 2, 2019

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 4 Results

Dana White&#039;s Contender Series: Season 3, Week 4 Results

July 17, 2019

Fight of the Day: Razor Ruddock vs. Tommy Morrison

Fight of the Day: Razor Ruddock vs. Tommy Morrison

July 17, 2019

UFC Fight Night 155 Results

UFC Fight Night 155 Results

July 13, 2019

Spielen Sie Online Casino Echtes Geld mit OnlineCasinoHEX Deutschland

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino