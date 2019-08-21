Select Page

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Aug 21/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Gegard Mousasi 416
2 3 Rafael Lovato Jr 292.5
3 4 John Salter 171
4 NR Lyoto Machida 161
5 7 Costello Van Steenis 142.5
6 6 Anatoly Tokov 126
7 10 Charlie Ward 85
8 9 Mike Shipman 75
9 11 Jordan Williams 66
10 14 Romero Cotton 51.5
11 15 Joe Schilling 50
12 16 Fabian Edwards 49
13 23 Dillon Danis 47.5
14 17 Andre Fialho 42
15 18 Alexander Shlemenko 40
16 19 Tim Caron 37.5
17 20 Norbert Novenyi 32.5
18 21 Abraham Vaesau 30
19 23 Will Fleury 27.5
20 22 Diego Herzog 27
21 NR Austin Vanderford 25
21 23 Justin Sumter 25
23 27 James Bochnovic 17.5
24 28 Robert Morrow 14.5
25 NR Joseph Creer 5
26 29 Will Morris 4.5
27 30 Gerald Harris 0
27 NR Hracho Darpinyan 0
27 30 Javier Torres 0
27 30 John Redmond 0
27 30 Keith Berry 0
27 30 Martin Hudson 0
27 NR Mike Jasper 0
27 30 Sean Powers 0
27 30 Will Lavine 0

Check back next Wednesday for our welterweight rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

