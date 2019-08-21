Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Aug 21/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Gegard Mousasi 416 2 3 Rafael Lovato Jr 292.5 3 4 John Salter 171 4 NR Lyoto Machida 161 5 7 Costello Van Steenis 142.5 6 6 Anatoly Tokov 126 7 10 Charlie Ward 85 8 9 Mike Shipman 75 9 11 Jordan Williams 66 10 14 Romero Cotton 51.5 11 15 Joe Schilling 50 12 16 Fabian Edwards 49 13 23 Dillon Danis 47.5 14 17 Andre Fialho 42 15 18 Alexander Shlemenko 40 16 19 Tim Caron 37.5 17 20 Norbert Novenyi 32.5 18 21 Abraham Vaesau 30 19 23 Will Fleury 27.5 20 22 Diego Herzog 27 21 NR Austin Vanderford 25 21 23 Justin Sumter 25 23 27 James Bochnovic 17.5 24 28 Robert Morrow 14.5 25 NR Joseph Creer 5 26 29 Will Morris 4.5 27 30 Gerald Harris 0 27 NR Hracho Darpinyan 0 27 30 Javier Torres 0 27 30 John Redmond 0 27 30 Keith Berry 0 27 30 Martin Hudson 0 27 NR Mike Jasper 0 27 30 Sean Powers 0 27 30 Will Lavine 0

Check back next Wednesday for our welterweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)