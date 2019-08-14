Select Page

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavvyweights: Aug 14/19

SINGAPORE – OCTOBER 06: Melvin Manhoef of the Netherlands celebrates victory over Ryo Kawamura of Japan during the One Fighting Championship, at Singapore Indoor Stadium on October 6, 2012 in Singapore. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Ryan Bader 418
2 2 Phil Davis 248.5
3 NR Rafael Carvalho 217.5
4 3 Vadim Nemkov 215
5 4 Liam McGeary 176
6 5 Lyoto Machida 161
7 5 Jordan Young 101
8 NR Melvin Manhoef 51
9 7 Alessio Sakara 46
10 8 Jarod Trice 33
11 9 Chuck Campbell 29.5
12 NR Yannick Bahati 25
13 NR Kent Kauppinen 18
14 11 Lee Chadwick 5
15 12 James Mulheron 3.5
16 13 Anthony Ruiz 0
16 13 Leonardo Leite 0

Check back next Wednesday for our middleweight rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

