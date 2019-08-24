Select Page

Bellator 225: Mitrione vs Kharitonov Results

Bellator 225: Mitrione vs Kharitonov 2
Aug 23, 2019
Webster Bank Arena
Bridgeport, Connecticut 

Bellator 225: Mitrione vs Kharitonov 2 Results

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (Paramount Network – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights:
Matt Mitrione  (13-6,  #5 ranked heavyweight) vs Sergei Kharitonov  (29-7,  #16 ranked heavyweight)

Heavyweights:
Vitaly Minakov   (21-1,  #19 ranked heavyweight) vs Javy Ayala  (11-7,#4 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Alejandra Lara  (7-3, #10 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Taylor Turner   (3-5, #9 ranked women’s flyweight)

Catchweight (175 lbs):
David Rickels    (21-5, #7 ranked welterweight) vs Yaroslav Amosov    (21-0, #36 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:
Tyrell Fortune    (6-0, #7 ranked heavyweight) vs Rudy Schaffroth    (6-0, #13 ranked heavyweight)

Prelims (DAZN – 5:45 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Khonry Gracie    (1-1, #40 ranked welterweight) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION

ROUND 1 (2:50)

vs Oscar Vera   (0-1)

Catchweight (165 lbs):
Aviv Gozali  (2-0, #17 ranked lightweight) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (HEEL HOOK) ROUND 1 (0:11)

vs Eduard Muravitsky   (7-8)

Light Heavyweights:
Grant Neal   (1-0) vs Alpha Toure  (0-0)

_________________________________

Welterweights:
Sabah Homasi    (12-8, #43 ranked welterweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO PUNCHES ROUND 1 (0:17) vs 

Micah Terrill   (14-7)

__________________________________

Middleweight:
Austin Vanderford   (7-0, #21 ranked middleweight) vs Joseph Creer    (6-0-1)

Heavyweights:
Timothy Johnson   (12-5, #17 ranked heavyweight) vs Azunna Anyanwu    (15-5, #19 ranked heavyweight)

Bantamweights:
Ricky Bandejas   (11-3, #7 ranked bantamweight) vs Ahmet Kayretli   (8-3)

Catchweight (140 lbs):
Mike Kimbel   (3-1, #8 ranked bantamweight) vs Chris Disonell   (1-2)

Lightweights:
Nick Newell   (15-2) vs Corey Browning   (5-2, #14 ranked lightweight)

Catchweight (165 lbs):
Kastriot Xhema   (3-3, #14 ranked welterweight) vs Connor Dixon   (0-0)

Catchweight (175 lbs):
Jon Manley   (9-5) vs Thiago Rela   (10-7)

