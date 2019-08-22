Select Page

2019 MMA Top Ten Earners

Posted by | Aug 22, 2019 | ,

May 4, 2019; Ottawa, ON, Canada; Donald Cerrone (blue gloves) reacts after his fight against Al Iaquinta (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

Who is the top earner in MMA in 2019?  We’ve crunched the numbers and have the answer.

It is worth noting that these are only the reported salaries plus Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses that have been made public, plus the official UFC fight week incentive pay.  Many top performing fighters get additional bonuses paid out to them that aren’t reported, plus the top guys get a cut of the pay-per-view buys for events that they headline (not to mention every fighter makes sponsorship money).  Also, many athletic commissions don’t report fighter’s salary info, so for those we’ve estimated a fighter’s purse based on what they have earned in their other recent fights  Fighters with some estimated purses are marked with a * beside their name.  This data should still be considered very close to accurate, as most fighters’ purses remain rather steady from fight to fight (unless they ink a new contract in the meantime).

With all those disclaimers out of the way, here are the top 10 highest earning fighters in 2019 thus far.

(updated after UFC 241)

1 Anderson Silva*  $      1,290,000
2 Donald Cerrone*  $      1,105,000
3 Jon Jones  $      1,080,000
4 Henry Cejudo*  $        880,000
4 Junior dos Santos*  $        880,000
6 Alistair Overeem*  $        865,000
7 Max Holloway*  $        830,000
7 Stipe Miocic  $        830,000
9 Andrei Arlovski*  $        640,000
10 Israel Adesanya*  $        608,000

