UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: Jul 26/19

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: Jul 26/19
Jun 22, 2019; Greenville, SC, USA; Andrea Lee (red gloves) fights Montana De La Rosa (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ben Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Flyweights 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Valentina Shevchenko 235.5
2 3 12 Montana De La Rosa 68.5
3 4 3 Katlyn Chookagian 64
4 5 13 Maycee Barber 62.5
5 5 14 Paige VanZant 62.5
6 7 2 Jessica Eye 50.5
7 8 6 Joanne Calderwood 43.5
8 9 Gillian Robertson 42.5
9 10 Mayra Bueno Silva 40
10 25 7 Andrea Lee 38.5
11 11 15 Poliana Botelho 32.5
12 12 5 Jennifer Maia 32
13 12 Wu Yanan 30
14 12 9 Roxanne Modafferi 26.5
15 15 11 Mara Romero Borella 25
16 16 Ashlee Evans-Smith 24.5
17 17 Maryna Moroz 23.5
18 18 8 Alexis Davis 22.5
18 NR Shana Dobson 22.5
20 19 10 Lauren Murphy 22
21 20 JJ Aldrich 20.5
22 21 Rachael Ostovich 20
23 22 4 Liz Carmouche 19.5
24 23 Ji Yeon Kim 12.5
25 24 Lucie Pudilova 11.5
26 NR Viviane Araujo 10
27 28 Molly McCann 9.5
28 26 16 Antonina Shevchenko 9
29 27 Lauren Mueller 8
30 28 Luana Carolina 5
31 30 Nadia Kassem 4.5
32 31 Ariane Lipski 0
32 31 Kalindra Faria 0
32 31 Priscila Cachoeira 0
32 31 Sabina Mazo 0
32 NR Sarah Frota 0
32 31 Taila Santos 0
32 31 Veronica Macedo 0

Check back Monday for our women’s strawweight rankings

