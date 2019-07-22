Select Page

Posted by | Jul 22, 2019 | ,

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Feather/Bantamweights: Jul 22/19
July 13, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; Julianna Pena (red gloves) fights Nicco Montano (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night-Sacramento at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Amanda Nunes 459
2 2 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino 193
3 3 2 Germaine de Randamie 148.5
4 4 4 Holly Holm 76.5
5 5 10 Marion Reneau 66.5
6 7 7 Raquel Pennington 58
7 8 3 Ketlen Vieira 52.5
8 NR Nicco Montano 49.5
9 10 8 Cat Zingano 47
10 9 6 Aspen Ladd 43.5
11 NR 5 Julianna Pena 39.5
12 12 13 Macy Chiasson 39
13 11 11 Irene Aldana 38.5
14 13 Bea Malecki 25
15 14 9 Yana Kunitskaya 24.5
16 15 Jessica-Rose Clark 22
17 16 Felicia Spencer 20
18 18 Megan Anderson 18
19 16 Sarah Moras 17.5
20 19 Bethe Correia 16.5
21 20 15 Sijara Eubanks 12.5
22 21 14 Lina Lansberg 12
23 NR Julia Avila 5
23 23 Leah Letson 5
25 24 Talita Bernardo 4.5
26 25 Gina Mazany 4
27 26 Duda Santana 0
27 NR Pannie Kianzad 0
27 26 Tonya Evinger 0

Check back Friday for our women’s flyweight rankings

MMA Manifesto

