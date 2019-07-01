UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Jul 1/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Robert Whittaker
|403
|2
|2
|2
|Israel Adesanya
|343.5
|3
|3
|5
|Kelvin Gastelum
|264
|4
|4
|3
|Yoel Romero
|224
|5
|5
|7
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|200
|6
|6
|8
|Chris Weidman
|198
|7
|7
|10
|Derek Brunson
|184
|8
|8
|6
|Jack Hermansson
|180.5
|9
|9
|13
|Brad Tavares
|153
|10
|10
|Tim Boetsch
|135
|11
|11
|9
|Paulo Costa
|120.5
|12
|12
|11
|Jared Cannonier
|115.5
|13
|14
|15
|Uriah Hall
|99
|14
|13
|14
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|95
|14
|23
|12
|Ian Heinisch
|95
|16
|16
|16
|David Branch
|86
|17
|26
|Zak Cummings
|79.5
|18
|18
|Tom Breese
|71
|19
|19
|Omari Akhmedov
|70
|20
|20
|Gerald Meerschaert
|68.5
|21
|21
|Cezar Ferreira
|65.5
|22
|22
|Krzysztof Jotko
|60.5
|23
|23
|Khalild Murtazaliev
|50
|24
|26
|Darren Stewart
|46.5
|25
|28
|Markus Perez
|45
|26
|25
|Trevin Giles
|42.5
|27
|30
|Anderson Silva
|40
|28
|35
|Kevin Holland
|36
|29
|32
|Jack Marshman
|33.5
|30
|31
|Alessio Di Chirico
|32
|30
|NR
|Eric Spicely
|32
|32
|33
|Andrew Sanchez
|31.5
|33
|34
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|29.5
|34
|36
|Oskar Piechota
|26.5
|35
|37
|Julian Marquez
|22.5
|36
|29
|C.B. Dollaway
|20.5
|37
|38
|Charles Byrd
|20
|38
|39
|Marvin Vettori
|16
|39
|40
|Trevor Smith
|11
|40
|41
|Abu Azaitar
|5
|40
|NR
|Deron Winn
|5
|42
|42
|Adam Yandiev
|0
|42
|42
|Alen Amedovski
|0
|42
|42
|Anthony Hernandez
|0
|42
|42
|Bevon Lewis
|0
|42
|42
|Hector Lombard
|0
|42
|42
|John Phillips
|0
|42
|42
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|0
|42
|42
|Tim Williams
|0
Check back Friday for our welterweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
