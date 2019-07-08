UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Jul 8/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|3
|Tony Ferguson
|393
|2
|NR
|1
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|371
|3
|2
|2
|Dustin Poirier
|317
|4
|3
|12
|Charles Oliveira
|251
|5
|4
|7
|Al Iaquinta
|225
|6
|5
|15
|Islam Makhachev
|191
|7
|6
|Francisco Trinaldo
|188
|8
|7
|6
|Justin Gaethje
|184
|9
|8
|Dan Hooker
|178
|10
|10
|16
|James Vick
|171
|11
|11
|11
|Paul Felder
|169
|12
|12
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|159.5
|13
|9
|5
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|140
|14
|13
|13
|Gregor Gillespie
|133
|15
|14
|Beneil Dariush
|132.5
|16
|NR
|Leonardo Santos
|127
|17
|15
|8
|Edson Barboza
|116.5
|18
|16
|David Teymur
|110
|19
|17
|Nik Lentz
|109
|20
|18
|Gilbert Burns
|108
|21
|19
|14
|Alexander Hernandez
|101
|22
|20
|Yancy Medeiros
|96
|23
|21
|Mairbek Taisumov
|95
|24
|22
|Davi Ramos
|89.5
|25
|23
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|88
|25
|23
|Ryan Hall
|88
|27
|25
|Alexander Yakovlev
|86
|28
|26
|Damir Hadzovic
|76
|28
|42
|Drew Dober
|76
|30
|27
|Rustam Khabilov
|75
|31
|47
|Luis Pena
|72
|32
|28
|Scott Holtzman
|71.5
|33
|29
|Magomed Mustafaev
|71
|34
|30
|Clay Guida
|68
|35
|37
|Vinc Pichel
|65
|36
|32
|Jim Miller
|58.5
|37
|33
|Joaquim Silva
|58
|38
|34
|John Makdessi
|53.5
|39
|35
|Lando Vannata
|53
|40
|36
|Desmond Green
|52.5
|41
|31
|Stevie Ray
|49
|42
|38
|Drakkar Klose
|48.5
|43
|39
|Devonte Smith
|48
|44
|43
|Marc Diakiese
|42.5
|45
|40
|Polo Reyes
|38
|46
|40
|Jon Tuck
|34.5
|47
|NR
|Frank Camacho
|33.5
|48
|44
|Alan Patrick
|32
|48
|44
|Joseph Duffy
|32
|50
|46
|Dong Hyun Ma
|28
|51
|47
|Alex White
|25
|51
|47
|Don Madge
|25
|53
|52
|Jared Gordon
|23.5
|54
|50
|Devin Powell
|22.5
|54
|50
|Jalin Turner
|22.5
|56
|59
|Christos Giagos
|20.5
|57
|71
|Joel Alvarez
|20
|58
|53
|Josh Emmett
|17
|59
|54
|Mizuto Hirota
|14
|59
|54
|Nasrat Haqparast
|14
|61
|57
|Gray Maynard
|12.5
|61
|54
|Roosevelt Roberts
|12.5
|63
|60
|Bobby Green
|9.5
|63
|60
|Damir Ismagulov
|9.5
|65
|62
|Jason Gonzalez
|8
|66
|63
|Matt Frevola
|5
|66
|63
|Thiago Moises
|5
|68
|66
|Jesus Pinedo
|4.5
|68
|66
|John Gunther
|4.5
|68
|63
|Matt Wiman
|4.5
|71
|68
|Darrell Horcher
|4
|71
|68
|Jessin Ayari
|4
|71
|68
|Thibault Gouti
|4
|74
|71
|Alex da Silva Coelho
|0
|74
|71
|Arman Tsarukyan
|0
|74
|71
|Austin Hubbard
|0
|74
|71
|B.J. Penn
|0
|74
|71
|Callan Porter
|0
|74
|71
|Charles Jourdain
|0
|74
|71
|Dan Moret
|0
|74
|NR
|Danilo Belluardo
|0
|74
|71
|Eric Wisely
|0
|74
|71
|Kurt Holobaugh
|0
|74
|71
|Marcos Mariano
|0
|74
|71
|Mike Davis
|0
|74
|71
|Rafael Fiziev
|0
|74
|71
|Te Edwards
|0
|74
|71
|Thomas Gifford
|0
Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings
