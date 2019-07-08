Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Jul 8/19

Posted by | Jul 8, 2019 | ,

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Jul 8/19
By: |

Oct 6, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Khabib Nurmagomedov (red gloves) reacts after his fight against Conor McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 3 Tony Ferguson 393
2 NR 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov 371
3 2 2 Dustin Poirier 317
4 3 12 Charles Oliveira 251
5 4 7 Al Iaquinta 225
6 5 15 Islam Makhachev 191
7 6 Francisco Trinaldo 188
8 7 6 Justin Gaethje 184
9 8 Dan Hooker 178
10 10 16 James Vick 171
11 11 11 Paul Felder 169
12 12 Carlos Diego Ferreira 159.5
13 9 5 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 140
14 13 13 Gregor Gillespie 133
15 14 Beneil Dariush 132.5
16 NR Leonardo Santos 127
17 15 8 Edson Barboza 116.5
18 16 David Teymur 110
19 17 Nik Lentz 109
20 18 Gilbert Burns 108
21 19 14 Alexander Hernandez 101
22 20 Yancy Medeiros 96
23 21 Mairbek Taisumov 95
24 22 Davi Ramos 89.5
25 23 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 88
25 23 Ryan Hall 88
27 25 Alexander Yakovlev 86
28 26 Damir Hadzovic 76
28 42 Drew Dober 76
30 27 Rustam Khabilov 75
31 47 Luis Pena 72
32 28 Scott Holtzman 71.5
33 29 Magomed Mustafaev 71
34 30 Clay Guida 68
35 37 Vinc Pichel 65
36 32 Jim Miller 58.5
37 33 Joaquim Silva 58
38 34 John Makdessi 53.5
39 35 Lando Vannata 53
40 36 Desmond Green 52.5
41 31 Stevie Ray 49
42 38 Drakkar Klose 48.5
43 39 Devonte Smith 48
44 43 Marc Diakiese 42.5
45 40 Polo Reyes 38
46 40 Jon Tuck 34.5
47 NR Frank Camacho 33.5
48 44 Alan Patrick 32
48 44 Joseph Duffy 32
50 46 Dong Hyun Ma 28
51 47 Alex White 25
51 47 Don Madge 25
53 52 Jared Gordon 23.5
54 50 Devin Powell 22.5
54 50 Jalin Turner 22.5
56 59 Christos Giagos 20.5
57 71 Joel Alvarez 20
58 53 Josh Emmett 17
59 54 Mizuto Hirota 14
59 54 Nasrat Haqparast 14
61 57 Gray Maynard 12.5
61 54 Roosevelt Roberts 12.5
63 60 Bobby Green 9.5
63 60 Damir Ismagulov 9.5
65 62 Jason Gonzalez 8
66 63 Matt Frevola 5
66 63 Thiago Moises 5
68 66 Jesus Pinedo 4.5
68 66 John Gunther 4.5
68 63 Matt Wiman 4.5
71 68 Darrell Horcher 4
71 68 Jessin Ayari 4
71 68 Thibault Gouti 4
74 71 Alex da Silva Coelho 0
74 71 Arman Tsarukyan 0
74 71 Austin Hubbard 0
74 71 B.J. Penn 0
74 71 Callan Porter 0
74 71 Charles Jourdain 0
74 71 Dan Moret 0
74 NR Danilo Belluardo 0
74 71 Eric Wisely 0
74 71 Kurt Holobaugh 0
74 71 Marcos Mariano 0
74 71 Mike Davis 0
74 71 Rafael Fiziev 0
74 71 Te Edwards 0
74 71 Thomas Gifford 0

Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings


Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Jul 8/19



Related Posts

WORTH THE WAIT: The Story of Daniel Cormier

WORTH THE WAIT: The Story of Daniel Cormier

June 15, 2019

UFC 239 Prelim Breakout Star: Ismail Naurdiev

UFC 239 Prelim Breakout Star: Ismail Naurdiev

July 4, 2019

UFC Minneapolis Prelim Breakout Star: Dalcha Lungiambula

UFC Minneapolis Prelim Breakout Star: Dalcha Lungiambula

June 28, 2019

UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos Results

UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos Results

June 29, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino