UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Jul 12/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Max Holloway 421 2 2 3 Brian Ortega 297 3 3 2 Alexander Volkanovski 228.5 4 5 4 Jose Aldo 186 5 4 16 Ricardo Lamas 178 6 6 5 Frankie Edgar 158 7 7 8 Yair Rodriguez 120 8 8 Darren Elkins 115 9 14 12 Calvin Kattar 113.5 10 9 11 Josh Emmett 110 11 14 7 Chan Sung Jung 109 12 10 Andre Fili 100 12 11 13 Mirsad Bektic 100 14 13 9 Jeremy Stephens 89 15 NR Ryan Hall 88 16 12 10 Renato Moicano 84.5 17 17 Dan Ige 77.5 18 NR Gabriel Benitez 74.5 19 17 Michael Johnson 64.5 20 19 Chas Skelly 63 21 27 Makwan Amirkhani 54 22 20 14 Arnold Allen 53.5 23 21 15 Shane Burgos 51.5 24 22 6 Zabit Magomedsharipov 50.5 25 24 Bobby Moffett 45 26 25 Grant Dawson 44.5 27 23 Kevin Aguilar 44 28 26 Mike Grundy 40 29 28 Rick Glenn 37 30 30 Sodiq Yusuff 32.5 31 31 Julio Arce 28.5 32 32 Enrique Barzola 27.5 32 32 Shane Young 27.5 34 34 Danny Henry 26.5 35 35 Myles Jury 25.5 36 36 Cub Swanson 25 37 37 Humberto Bandenay 24 38 38 Kron Gracie 20 39 40 Bryce Mitchell 14.5 40 41 Mike Trizano 13 41 42 Kyle Bochniak 10 41 42 Matt Sayles 10 43 44 Hakeem Dawodu 9.5 44 45 Nad Narimani 8.5 44 45 Sheymon Moraes 8.5 46 53 Daniel Teymur 5 46 47 Geraldo de Freitas 5 46 47 Movsar Evloev 5 49 50 Austin Arnett 4.5 49 47 Chris Fishgold 4.5 49 NR Gavin Tucker 4.5 49 50 Steven Peterson 4.5 53 52 Julian Erosa 3 54 29 Alex Caceres 0 54 53 Felipe Colares 0 54 53 Gilbert Melendez 0 54 53 Jordan Griffin 0 54 53 Kyle Nelson 0 54 53 Matt Bessette 0 54 53 Seung Woo Choi 0 54 53 Suman Mokhtarian 0 54 NR Sung Bin Jo 0

Check back Monday for our bantamweight rankings

