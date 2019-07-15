UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Jul 15/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Henry Cejudo
|471
|2
|2
|2
|Marlon Moraes
|233
|3
|5
|3
|Aljamain Sterling
|187
|4
|4
|10
|Cory Sandhagen
|163
|5
|3
|6
|Pedro Munhoz
|153
|6
|6
|8
|Cody Garbrandt
|150
|7
|11
|5
|Petr Yan
|140
|8
|9
|12
|Rob Font
|124
|9
|8
|9
|Jimmie Rivera
|115.5
|10
|10
|Sergio Pettis
|113.5
|11
|31
|14
|Song Yadong
|112
|12
|14
|Marlon Vera
|110
|13
|13
|11
|Cody Stamann
|102
|14
|15
|Nathaniel Wood
|97
|15
|12
|16
|Ricky Simon
|93.5
|16
|16
|Brian Kelleher
|84.5
|16
|16
|4
|Raphael Assuncao
|84.5
|18
|26
|Urijah Faber
|84.5
|19
|21
|Eddie Wineland
|84
|20
|19
|Rani Yahya
|77.5
|21
|20
|Manny Bermudez
|72.5
|22
|22
|Raoni Barcelos
|67.5
|23
|18
|Alejandro Perez
|62.5
|24
|24
|Luke Sanders
|59
|25
|27
|Louis Smolka
|54.5
|25
|27
|Said Nurmagomedov
|54.5
|27
|29
|Alex Perez
|52.5
|28
|25
|Ray Borg
|51.5
|29
|30
|Iuri Alcantara
|50.5
|30
|32
|Ricardo Ramos
|45
|31
|57
|Jonathan Martinez
|44.5
|32
|33
|13
|John Dodson
|39
|33
|34
|Kyung Ho Kang
|37
|34
|35
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|34.5
|35
|36
|Matthew Lopez
|33
|36
|37
|Montel Jackson
|32
|37
|39
|Andre Ewell
|29
|38
|38
|Brandon Davis
|28.5
|39
|40
|Brett Johns
|26.5
|40
|41
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|26
|41
|42
|Frankie Saenz
|25.5
|42
|43
|Khalid Taha
|25
|43
|44
|Merab Dvalishvili
|24.5
|44
|46
|Andre Soukhamthath
|22
|45
|47
|Casey Kenney
|20
|46
|48
|Renan Barao
|18
|47
|49
|Mitch Gagnon
|17.5
|48
|50
|Teruto Ishihara
|16.5
|49
|51
|Guido Cannetti
|16
|50
|52
|Cole Smith
|10
|51
|53
|Sean O’Malley
|9.5
|52
|60
|Benito Lopez
|9
|53
|55
|Brad Katona
|8.5
|53
|53
|Pingyuan Liu
|8.5
|55
|57
|Chris Gutierrez
|5
|56
|57
|Vince Morales
|4.5
|57
|61
|Aiemann Zahabi
|4
|57
|61
|Davey Grant
|4
|59
|63
|Joby Sanchez
|3.5
|60
|NR
|Anderson dos Santos
|0
|60
|64
|Boston Salmon
|0
|60
|64
|Carlos Huachin
|0
|60
|NR
|Grigory Popov
|0
|60
|64
|Jin Soo Son
|0
|60
|NR
|Journey Newson
|0
|60
|64
|Mario Bautista
|0
|60
|64
|Martin Day
|0
|60
|NR
|Nohelin Hernandez
|0
|60
|64
|Randy Costa
|0
|60
|64
|Ryan MacDonald
|0
|60
|64
|Su Mudaerji
|0
|60
|64
|Wuliji Buren
|0
Check back Friday for our flyweight rankings
