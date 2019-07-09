UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Junior dos Santos may have gotten knocked out on June 29th, but at least he was still the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Minnesota athletic commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 10,123

Gate: $952,204.77

Junior dos Santos: $415,000 ($400,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Francis Ngannou: $300,000 ($120,000 to show, $120,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joseph Benavidez: $228,000 ($79,000 to show, $79,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Demian Maia: $196,000 ($88,000 to show, $88,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Eryk Anders: $155,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alonzo Menifield: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Drew Dober: $66,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jussier Formiga: $59,000 ($49,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Anthony Rocco Martin: $50,000 ($40,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Vinc Pichel: $41,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ricardo Ramos: $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jared Gordon: $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Maurice Greene: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Dalcha Lungiambula: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Amanda Ribas: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Marco Polo Reyes: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Paul Craig: $21,000 ($16,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Emily Whitmire: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Roosevelt Roberts: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Junior Albini: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dan Moret: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Journey Newson: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Vinicius Moreira: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Dequan Townsend: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)