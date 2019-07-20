UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards
July 20, 2019
AT&T Center
San Antonio, Texas
UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards Results
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
UFC on ESPN/FOX cards range between 8,400-6,400 points, with an average card ranking 7,400
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Main Card (ESPN – 9:00 pm Eastern)
Welterweights (five rounds):
Rafael dos Anjos (29-11, #5 ranked welterweight) vs Leon Edwards (17-3, #7 ranked welterweight)
Heavyweights:
Walt Harris (12-7, #14 ranked heavyweight) vs Aleksei Oleinik (57-12-1, #6 ranked heavyweight)
Heavyweights:
Greg Hardy (4-1, #31 ranked heavyweight) vs Juan Adams (5-1, #23 ranked heavyweight)
Lightweights:
James Vick (13-3, #10 ranked lightweight) vs Dan Hooker (17-8, #9 ranked lightweight)
Lightweights:
Alexander Hernandez (10-2, #21 ranked lightweight) vs Francisco Trinaldo (23-6, #7 ranked lightweight)
Heavyweights:
Ben Rothwell (36-11, #10 ranked heavyweight) vs Andrei Arlovski (27-18, #18 ranked heavyweight)
Prelims (ESPN – 6:00 pm Eastern)
Featherweights:
Alex Caceres (14-12, #54 ranked featherweight) vs Steven Peterson (17-8, #49 ranked featherweight)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Irene Aldana (10-4, #11 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Raquel Pennington (9-7, #7 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Sam Alvey (33-12, #19 ranked light heavyweight) vs Klidson Abreu (14-3, #40 ranked light heavyweight)
Women’s Flyweights:
Roxanne Modafferi (23-5, #12 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Jennifer Maia (16-5-1, #12 ranked women’s flyweight)
Bantamweights:
Ray Borg (11-4, #28 ranked bantamweight) vs Gabriel Silva (8-0)
Bantamweights:
Mario Bautista (6-1, #60 ranked bantamweight) vs Jin Soo Son (9-3, #60 ranked bantamweight)
Bantamweights:
Felipe Dias Colares (8-1, #60 ranked bantamweight) *** WINNER VIA SPLIT DECISION (29-28 x 2, 28-29)
vs Domingo Pilarte (8-1)
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards Results