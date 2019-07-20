Select Page

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards Results

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards
July 20, 2019
AT&T Center
San Antonio, Texas

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC on ESPN/FOX cards range between 8,400-6,400 points, with an average card ranking 7,400

Main Card (ESPN – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights (five rounds):
Rafael dos Anjos  (29-11,  #5 ranked welterweight) vs Leon Edwards   (17-3, #7 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:
Walt Harris    (12-7, #14 ranked heavyweight) vs Aleksei Oleinik   (57-12-1, #6 ranked heavyweight)

Heavyweights:
Greg Hardy  (4-1, #31 ranked heavyweight) vs Juan Adams   (5-1, #23 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:
James Vick  (13-3, #10 ranked lightweight) vs Dan Hooker  (17-8,  #9 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:
Alexander Hernandez   (10-2, #21 ranked lightweight) vs Francisco Trinaldo   (23-6, #7 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:
Ben Rothwell  (36-11, #10 ranked heavyweight) vs Andrei Arlovski   (27-18, #18 ranked heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:
Alex Caceres  (14-12, #54 ranked featherweight) vs Steven Peterson  (17-8, #49 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Irene Aldana   (10-4, #11 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Raquel Pennington   (9-7, #7 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Sam Alvey    (33-12, #19 ranked light heavyweight) vs Klidson Abreu  (14-3, #40 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Roxanne Modafferi  (23-5, #12 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Jennifer Maia   (16-5-1, #12 ranked women’s flyweight)

Bantamweights:
Ray Borg  (11-4, #28 ranked bantamweight) vs Gabriel Silva   (8-0)

Bantamweights:
Mario Bautista   (6-1, #60 ranked bantamweight) vs Jin Soo Son   (9-3, #60 ranked bantamweight)

Bantamweights:
Felipe Dias Colares   (8-1, #60 ranked bantamweight) *** WINNER VIA SPLIT DECISION (29-28 x 2, 28-29)

vs Domingo Pilarte   (8-1)

