Congratulations to MMAinVA for winning our UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 240 on July 27th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Rafael dos Anjos – 56%
Walt Harris – 60%
Greg Hardy – 52%
Dan Hooker – 60%
Alexander Hernandez – 76%
Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 60-37 (62%)
UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|MMAinVA
|11
|2
|Caleb
|10
|2
|Derek Imm
|10
|4
|Nathan H.
|9
|5
|Kyle B
|8
|6
|Eric McIntosh
|7
|6
|Herman Martinez
|7
|6
|Sam Keary
|7
|6
|Vic Rattanasithy
|7
|6
|Zoltan Szorfi
|7
|11
|Brandon Kaplan
|6
|11
|SternFan74
|6
|11
|Steve Risk
|6
|14
|Michael J.
|5
|14
|Neil H.
|5
|14
|Robert Oakes
|5
|14
|Rodney
|5
|18
|Cameron Walsh
|4
|18
|CDN420
|4
|18
|Dave K.
|4
|18
|Isaac
|4
|18
|larry chaput
|4
|23
|Barry Oh
|3
|23
|The MMA Manifesto
|3
|23
|theJawas
|3
|26
|James Weise
|1
July Top Five
|1
|Nathan H.
|18
|2
|Caleb
|17
|2
|MMAinVA
|17
|2
|Sam Keary
|17
|5
|Derek Imm
|16
2019 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Nathan H.
|126
|2
|MMAinVA
|122
|3
|Brandon Kaplan
|120
|4
|Neil H.
|117
|5
|Dave K.
|116
|6
|Michael J.
|114
|7
|CDN420
|112
|8
|Herman Martinez
|109
|9
|Cameron Walsh
|108
|10
|Derek Imm
|106
|10
|The MMA Manifesto
|106
