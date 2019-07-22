Congratulations to MMAinVA for winning our UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 240 on July 27th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Rafael dos Anjos – 56%

Walt Harris – 60%

Greg Hardy – 52%

Dan Hooker – 60%

Alexander Hernandez – 76%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 60-37 (62%)



UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards Pick ‘Em Results

1 MMAinVA 11 2 Caleb 10 2 Derek Imm 10 4 Nathan H. 9 5 Kyle B 8 6 Eric McIntosh 7 6 Herman Martinez 7 6 Sam Keary 7 6 Vic Rattanasithy 7 6 Zoltan Szorfi 7 11 Brandon Kaplan 6 11 SternFan74 6 11 Steve Risk 6 14 Michael J. 5 14 Neil H. 5 14 Robert Oakes 5 14 Rodney 5 18 Cameron Walsh 4 18 CDN420 4 18 Dave K. 4 18 Isaac 4 18 larry chaput 4 23 Barry Oh 3 23 The MMA Manifesto 3 23 theJawas 3 26 James Weise 1

July Top Five

1 Nathan H. 18 2 Caleb 17 2 MMAinVA 17 2 Sam Keary 17 5 Derek Imm 16

2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 126 2 MMAinVA 122 3 Brandon Kaplan 120 4 Neil H. 117 5 Dave K. 116 6 Michael J. 114 7 CDN420 112 8 Herman Martinez 109 9 Cameron Walsh 108 10 Derek Imm 106 10 The MMA Manifesto 106

