UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd

July 13, 2019

Golden 1 Center

Sacramento, California

UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,100

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights (five rounds):

Germaine de Randamie (8-3, #3 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Aspen Ladd (8-0, #9 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Bantamweights:

Urijah Faber (34-10, #26 ranked bantamweight) **WINNER VIA KO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (0:46)

vs Ricky Simon (15-1, #12 ranked bantamweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:

James Allen (13-5) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

vs Mike Rodriguez (9-3, #37 ranked light heavyweight)

