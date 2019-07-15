Select Page

UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Posted by | Jul 15, 2019 | ,

The California Kid made a triumphant return to the sport last weekend in his hometown, and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission and first reported by MMA Junkie.

Attendance:   10,306
Gate:   $938,734.17

Urijah Faber:   $410,000 ($170,000 to show, $170,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Josh Emmett:   $153,000 ($49,000 to show, $49,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andre Fili:   $140,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Germaine de Randamie:   $95,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Julianna Pena:   $85,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Darren Elkins:   $82,000 ($62,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jonathan Martinez:   $81,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ryan Hall:   $74,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cezar Ferreira:   $55,000 ($45,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Karl Roberson:   $54,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marvin Vettori:   $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mirsad Bektic:   $43,000 ($38,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Aspen Ladd:   $39,000 ($35,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nicco Montano:   $33,500 ($30,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

John Allan:   $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Brianna Van Buren:   $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Benito Lopez:   $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ricky Simon:   $27,000 ($23,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sheymon Moraes:   $25,000 ($21,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mike Rodriguez:   $23,500 ($20,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Pingyuan Liu:   $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Vince Morales:   $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Wellington Turman:   $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Livia Renata Souza:   $15,000 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

