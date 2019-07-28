UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler Fight Card

Select Page

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler
Aug 3, 2019
Prudential Center
Newark, New Jersey

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC on ESPN/FOX cards range between 8,400-6,400 points, with an average card ranking 7,300

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN – 3:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights (five rounds):
Colby Covington  (14-1,  #3 ranked welterweight) vs Robbie Lawler   (28-13, 1 NC, #4 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:
Jim Miller    (30-13, 1 NC, #36 ranked lightweight) vs Clay Guida   (35-18, #34 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:
Joaquim Silva  (11-1, #37 ranked lightweight) vs Nasrat Haqparast   (10-2, #59 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:
Trevin Giles  (11-1, #26 ranked middleweight) vs Gerald Meerschaert  (28-11, #20 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:
Scott Holtzman   (12-3, #32 ranked lightweight) vs Dong Hyun Ma   (16-9-3, #50 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Darko Stosic  (13-2, #31 ranked light heavyweight) vs Kennedy Nzechukwu   (6-1, #40 ranked light heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 12:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Mickey Gall   (5-2, #40 ranked welterweight) vs Salim Touahri  (10-3, #76 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Antonina Shevchenko   (7-1, #28 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Lucie Pudilova   (8-4, #24 ranked women’s flyweight)

Flyweights:
Jordan Espinosa    (14-5, 1 NC, #10 ranked flyweight) vs Matt Schnell  (13-4, #6 ranked flyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Lauren Murphy  (10-4, #20 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Mara Romero Borella   (12-5, 2 NC, #15 ranked women’s flyweight)

Welterweights:
Claudio Silva  (13-1, #20 ranked welterweight) vs Cole Williams   (11-1)

Women’s Flyweights:
Miranda Granger   (4-0) vs Hannah Goldy   (5-0)

Betting Odds:

UFC on ESPN 5: Covington vs. Lawler odds - BestFightOdds

