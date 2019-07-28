UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler

Aug 3, 2019

Prudential Center

Newark, New Jersey

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN – 3:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights (five rounds):

Colby Covington (14-1, #3 ranked welterweight) vs Robbie Lawler (28-13, 1 NC, #4 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:

Jim Miller (30-13, 1 NC, #36 ranked lightweight) vs Clay Guida (35-18, #34 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:

Joaquim Silva (11-1, #37 ranked lightweight) vs Nasrat Haqparast (10-2, #59 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:

Trevin Giles (11-1, #26 ranked middleweight) vs Gerald Meerschaert (28-11, #20 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:

Scott Holtzman (12-3, #32 ranked lightweight) vs Dong Hyun Ma (16-9-3, #50 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Darko Stosic (13-2, #31 ranked light heavyweight) vs Kennedy Nzechukwu (6-1, #40 ranked light heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 12:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Mickey Gall (5-2, #40 ranked welterweight) vs Salim Touahri (10-3, #76 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Antonina Shevchenko (7-1, #28 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Lucie Pudilova (8-4, #24 ranked women’s flyweight)

Flyweights:

Jordan Espinosa (14-5, 1 NC, #10 ranked flyweight) vs Matt Schnell (13-4, #6 ranked flyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Lauren Murphy (10-4, #20 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Mara Romero Borella (12-5, 2 NC, #15 ranked women’s flyweight)

Welterweights:

Claudio Silva (13-1, #20 ranked welterweight) vs Cole Williams (11-1)

Women’s Flyweights:

Miranda Granger (4-0) vs Hannah Goldy (5-0)

Betting Odds:

