UFC 240 Results

UFC 240 Results
UFC 240: Holloway vs Edgar
July 27, 2019
Rogers Place
Edmonton, Canada

UFC 240: Holloway vs Edgar Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC PPV cards range between 13,300-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweight Championship:
Max Holloway   (20-4,  #1 ranked featherweight) vs Frankie Edgar   (23-6-1, #6 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Featherweights:
Cris Cyborg    (20-2, 1 NC, #2 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Felicia Spencer   (7-0, #17 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Welterweights:
Geoff Neal   (11-2, #48 ranked welterweight) vs Niko Price   (13-2, 1 NC, #17 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:
Olivier Aubin-Mercier   (11-4, #25 ranked lightweight) vs Arman Tsarukyan   (13-2, #74 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:
Marc-Andre Barriault   (11-2, #42 ranked middleweight) vs Krzysztof Jotko   (20-4,  #22 ranked middleweight)

Prelims (ESPN 2 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights:
Alexis Davis   (19-9, #18 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Viviane Araujo  (7-1, #26 ranked women’s flyweight)

Featherweights:
Hakeem Dawodu   (9-1-1, #43 ranked featherweight) vs Yoshinori Horie   (8-1)

Featherweights:
Gavin Tucker    (10-1, #49 ranked featherweight) vs Seung Woo Choi   (7-2, #54 ranked featherweight)

Flyweights:
Alexandre Pantoja   (21-3, #4 ranked flyweight) vs Deiveson Figueiredo   (13-3, 2 NC, #5 ranked flyweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights:
Gillian Robertson   (6-3, #8 ranked women’s flyweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO (ELBOWS)- ROUND 2

vs Sarah Frota   (9-1, #32 ranked women’s flyweight)

Welterweights:
Erik Koch   (15-6, #71 ranked welterweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28 x 2, 30-27)

Kyle Stewart   (11-2, #76 ranked welterweight)

