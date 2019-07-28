Select Page

UFC 240 Pick &#039;Em Results

Posted by | Jul 28, 2019 | ,

UFC 240 Pick 'Em Results
By: |

Congratulations to Derek Imm for winning our UFC 240  Pick ‘Em Contest and to Nathan H for being July’s winner (via tiebreaker)!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler on Aug 3rd. Thanks for playing!

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Consensus Picks

Max Holloway – 93%
Cris Cyborg – 93%
Geoff Neal – 63%
Arman Tsarukyan – 56%
Krzysztof Jotko – 67%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 65-37 (64%)


UFC 240 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Derek Imm 13
2 Dave K. 11
2 Nathan H. 11
2 Robert Oakes 11
5 Nick Davidson 10
6 Herman Martinez 9
7 Caleb 8
7 Michael J. 8
7 The MMA Manifesto 8
10 Eric McIntosh 7
10 Sam Keary 7
10 SternFan74 7
13 Brandon Kaplan 6
13 CDN420 6
15 Abaseen 5
15 Glen Purvis 5
15 Isaac 5
15 James Weise 5
15 MMAinVA 5
20 Abdalla Shamil 4
20 Neil H. 4
20 Stephen Risk 4
20 theJawas 4
24 Cameron Walsh 3
24 larry chaput 3
24 Tanner Owens 3
27 Dylan 2
28 Rodney 1

July Top Five

1 Nathan H. 29
2 Derek Imm 29
3 Caleb 25
4 Sam Keary 24
5 MMAinVA 22


2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 137
2 Dave K. 127
2 MMAinVA 127
4 Brandon Kaplan 126
5 Michael J. 122
6 Neil H. 121
7 Derek Imm 119
8 CDN420 118
8 Herman Martinez 118
10 The MMA Manifesto 114

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC 240 Pick &#039;Em Results



Related Posts

Fight of the Day: Cung Le vs. Wanderlei Silva

Fight of the Day: Cung Le vs. Wanderlei Silva

July 23, 2019

How To Watch UFC 240: Holloway vs Edgar Live Stream

How To Watch UFC 240: Holloway vs Edgar Live Stream

July 27, 2019

The Livest Dog at UFC 240: Yoshinori Horie

The Livest Dog at UFC 240: Yoshinori Horie

July 26, 2019

BFL 62 Results

BFL 62 Results

July 6, 2019

Spielen Sie Online Casino Echtes Geld mit OnlineCasinoHEX Deutschland

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino