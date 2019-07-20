UFC 240: Holloway vs Edgar

July 27, 2019

Rogers Place

Edmonton, Canada

UFC 240: Holloway vs Edgar Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC PPV cards range between 13,300-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweight Championship:

Max Holloway (20-4, #1 ranked featherweight) vs Frankie Edgar (23-6-1, #6 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Featherweights:

Cris Cyborg (20-2, 1 NC, #2 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Felicia Spencer (7-0, #16 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Welterweights:

Geoff Neal (11-2, #48 ranked welterweight) vs Niko Price (13-2, 1 NC, #17 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (11-4, #25 ranked lightweight) vs Arman Tsarukyan (13-2, #74 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:

Marc-Andre Barriault (11-2, #42 ranked middleweight) vs Krzysztof Jotko (20-4, #22 ranked middleweight)

Prelims (ESPN 2 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights:

Alexis Davis (19-9, #18 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Viviane Araujo (7-1, #25 ranked women’s flyweight)

Featherweights:

Hakeem Dawodu (9-1-1, #43 ranked featherweight) vs Yoshinori Horie (8-1)

Featherweights:

Gavin Tucker (10-1, #49 ranked featherweight) vs Seung Woo Choi (7-2, #54 ranked featherweight)

Flyweights:

Alexandre Pantoja (21-3, #4 ranked flyweight) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (13-3, 2 NC, #5 ranked flyweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights:

Gillian Robertson (6-3, #9 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Sarah Frota (9-1, #31 ranked women’s flyweight)

Welterweights:

Erik Koch (15-6, #71 ranked welterweight) vs Kyle Stewart (11-2, #76 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:

Tanner Boser (16-5-1) vs Giacomo Lemos (5-0)

Betting Odds:

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)