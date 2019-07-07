Select Page

UFC 239 Pick &#039;Em Results

Posted by | Jul 7, 2019 | ,

UFC 239 Pick 'Em Results
By: |

Congratulations to Sam K. for winning our UFC 239  Pick ‘Em Contest!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards on July 20th. Thanks for playing!

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Consensus Picks

Jon Jones – 97%
Amanda Nunes – 68%
Ben Askren – 74%
Luke Rockhold – 79%
Michael Chiesa – 79%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 56-36 (61%)


UFC 239 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Sam K 10
2 Nathan H. 9
3 Caleb 7
3 Kyle brooking 7
5 Derek Imm 6
5 Heriberto Rivera 6
5 Jake Taylor 6
5 MMAinVA 6
5 Neil H. 6
5 Roderick 6
11 Cameron Walsh 5
11 Glen Purvis 5
11 James Weise 5
11 Ricardo Metalero 5
11 Steve Risk 5
16 CDN420 4
16 Isaac 4
16 Justin Chilcott 4
16 Michael J. 4
16 Robert Oakes 4
16 Rodney 4
16 The MMA Manifesto 4
16 theJawas 4
24 Barry Oh 3
24 Dave K. 3
24 Herman Martinez 3
24 larry chaput 3
24 ryanC 3
29 Brandon Kaplan 2
29 Dylan 2
29 Emma Vreeland 2
29 Mark Brennan 2
29 Sternfan74 2
29 Zoltan Szorfi 2
35 Vic Rattanasithy 1

2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 117
2 Brandon Kaplan 114
3 Dave K. 112
3 Neil H. 112
5 MMAinVA 111
6 Michael J. 109
7 CDN420 108
8 Cameron Walsh 104
9 The MMA Manifesto 103
10 Glen Purvis 102
10 Herman Martinez 102

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC 239 Pick &#039;Em Results



Related Posts

Mike Kimbel Assesses Sebastian Ruiz Before Bellator 222

Mike Kimbel Assesses Sebastian Ruiz Before Bellator 222

June 7, 2019

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jun 17/19

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jun 17/19

June 17, 2019

Walkout Songs UFC 238

Walkout Songs UFC 238

June 10, 2019

UFC Fight Night 154 Results

UFC Fight Night 154 Results

June 22, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino