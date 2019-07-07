Congratulations to Sam K. for winning our UFC 239 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards on July 20th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Jon Jones – 97%
Amanda Nunes – 68%
Ben Askren – 74%
Luke Rockhold – 79%
Michael Chiesa – 79%
Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 56-36 (61%)
UFC 239 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Sam K
|10
|2
|Nathan H.
|9
|3
|Caleb
|7
|3
|Kyle brooking
|7
|5
|Derek Imm
|6
|5
|Heriberto Rivera
|6
|5
|Jake Taylor
|6
|5
|MMAinVA
|6
|5
|Neil H.
|6
|5
|Roderick
|6
|11
|Cameron Walsh
|5
|11
|Glen Purvis
|5
|11
|James Weise
|5
|11
|Ricardo Metalero
|5
|11
|Steve Risk
|5
|16
|CDN420
|4
|16
|Isaac
|4
|16
|Justin Chilcott
|4
|16
|Michael J.
|4
|16
|Robert Oakes
|4
|16
|Rodney
|4
|16
|The MMA Manifesto
|4
|16
|theJawas
|4
|24
|Barry Oh
|3
|24
|Dave K.
|3
|24
|Herman Martinez
|3
|24
|larry chaput
|3
|24
|ryanC
|3
|29
|Brandon Kaplan
|2
|29
|Dylan
|2
|29
|Emma Vreeland
|2
|29
|Mark Brennan
|2
|29
|Sternfan74
|2
|29
|Zoltan Szorfi
|2
|35
|Vic Rattanasithy
|1
2019 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Nathan H.
|117
|2
|Brandon Kaplan
|114
|3
|Dave K.
|112
|3
|Neil H.
|112
|5
|MMAinVA
|111
|6
|Michael J.
|109
|7
|CDN420
|108
|8
|Cameron Walsh
|104
|9
|The MMA Manifesto
|103
|10
|Glen Purvis
|102
|10
|Herman Martinez
|102
