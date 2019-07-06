UFC 239 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, and first reported by MMA Junkie.

Jon Jones: $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Thiago Silva: $380,000 ($350,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Amanda Nunes: ($300,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Holly Holm: $330,000 ($300,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ben Askren: ($210,000 to show, $160,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jorge Masvidal: ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jan Blachowicz: ($46,000 to show, $46,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Luke Rockhold: ($200,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michael Chiesa: ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Diego Sanchez: ($103,000 to show, $103,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Arnold Allen: ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gilbert Melendez: $210,000 ($200,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nohelin Hernandez: ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Marlon Vera: ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Claudia Gadelha: ($51,000 to show, $51,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Randa Markos: ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alejandro Perez: ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Song Yadong: ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jack Marshman: $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Edmen Shahbazyan: $35,500 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ismail Naurdiev: $17,500 ($14,000, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Julia Avila: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Pannie Kianzad: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)