Select Page

UFC 239 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Posted by | Jul 6, 2019 | ,

UFC 239 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate
By: |

Released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, and first reported by MMA Junkie.

Attendance:  TBA
Gate:   TBA

Jon Jones:   $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Thiago Silva:   $380,000 ($350,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Amanda Nunes:   ($300,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Holly Holm:   $330,000 ($300,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ben Askren:   ($210,000 to show, $160,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jorge Masvidal:   ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jan Blachowicz:   ($46,000 to show, $46,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Luke Rockhold:   ($200,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michael Chiesa:   ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Diego Sanchez:   ($103,000 to show, $103,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Arnold Allen:   ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gilbert Melendez:   $210,000 ($200,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nohelin Hernandez:   ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Marlon Vera:   ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Claudia Gadelha:   ($51,000 to show, $51,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Randa Markos:   ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alejandro Perez:   ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Song Yadong:   ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jack Marshman:   $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Edmen Shahbazyan:   $35,500 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ismail Naurdiev:   $17,500 ($14,000, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Julia Avila:   $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Pannie Kianzad:   $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC 239 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate



Related Posts

UFC 238 Results

UFC 238 Results

June 8, 2019

The Livest Dog at UFC 238: Angela Hill

The Livest Dog at UFC 238: Angela Hill

June 8, 2019

Richie Santiago Talks Mentality Ahead of Contender Series Fight

Richie Santiago Talks Mentality Ahead of Contender Series Fight

June 25, 2019

UFC 238 Prelim Breakout Star: Bevon Lewis

UFC 238 Prelim Breakout Star: Bevon Lewis

June 6, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino