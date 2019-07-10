Select Page

Titan FC 55 Fighter Salaries

Posted by | Jul 10, 2019 | ,

Titan FC 55 Fighter Salaries
By: |

The 55th edition of Titan FC went down a couple of weeks ago in Florida, and Chase Hooper was the top earner at the event.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Florida commission

Chase Hooper:   $5,000 ($2,500 to show, $2,500 win bonus)

Irwin Rivera:   $4,500 ($2,250 to show $2,250 win bonus)

Juan Puerta:   $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

Jeremie Holloway:   $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Marc Stevens:   $2,750

Dean Barry:   $2,500 ($1,500 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Timothy Teves:   $2,400 ($1,400 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Luis Gomez:   $1,900

Jared Gooden:   $1,750

Caio Uruguai:   $1,750

Bruno Oliveira:  $1,600 ($800 to show, $800 win bonus)

Italo da Silva Goncalves:   $1,600 ($800 to show, $800 win bonus)

Claudio Ledesma:   $1,500

Matt Wagy:   $1,500

George Frangie:   $750

Corey Samuels:   $400

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Titan FC 55 Fighter Salaries



Related Posts

Fight of the Day: Lindsey Haycraft vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Fight of the Day: Lindsey Haycraft vs. Valentina Shevchenko

June 17, 2019

Bellator 222: The Promotion’s Strongest Card to Date

Bellator 222: The Promotion’s Strongest Card to Date

June 10, 2019

Fight of the Day: Edith Bosch vs. Ronda Rousey

Fight of the Day: Edith Bosch vs. Ronda Rousey

July 9, 2019

The Wrestling of Jon Jones: Adaptation or Deterioration?

The Wrestling of Jon Jones: Adaptation or Deterioration?

July 5, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino