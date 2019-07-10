Titan FC 55 Fighter Salaries

The 55th edition of Titan FC went down a couple of weeks ago in Florida, and Chase Hooper was the top earner at the event.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Florida commission

Chase Hooper: $5,000 ($2,500 to show, $2,500 win bonus)

Irwin Rivera: $4,500 ($2,250 to show $2,250 win bonus)

Juan Puerta: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

Jeremie Holloway: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Marc Stevens: $2,750

Dean Barry: $2,500 ($1,500 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Timothy Teves: $2,400 ($1,400 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Luis Gomez: $1,900

Jared Gooden: $1,750

Caio Uruguai: $1,750

Bruno Oliveira: $1,600 ($800 to show, $800 win bonus)

Italo da Silva Goncalves: $1,600 ($800 to show, $800 win bonus)

Claudio Ledesma: $1,500

Matt Wagy: $1,500

George Frangie: $750

Corey Samuels: $400