The Statistical Star of UFC 239: Michael Chiesa

The Statistical Star of UFC 239: Michael Chiesa
Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Michael Chiesa (vs Diego Sanchez)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 98 to 23 (47-7 significant strikes)
70% significant strike accuracy
5 takedowns
83% takedown accuracy
8 guard passes
1 reversal

Chiesa put on a dominant performance last night in Vegas.

