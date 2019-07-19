The Livest Dog at UFC San Antonio: Sam Alvey

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Name: Sam Alvey
Opponent: Klidson Abreu
Odds: +144 (bet $100 to win $144)
Nine years – that’s how long it’s been since Sam Alvey was submitted. Future UFC veteran Gerald Meerschaert locked up a guillotine with just 52 seconds left of an exhausting five-round title fight on the regional circuit. 46 professional fights and that’s his only submission loss.
So excuse me for not shaking in my shoes when I see a submission ace with his last five wins coming via either armbar or rear naked choke. Alvey’s submission defense is one point and he has a way of getting people to throw hands with him. If Klidson Abreu does just that, even for a few moments, I love the heavy handed Alvey in this fight to pull the upset and the underdog money.
Record: 5-16
Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-822
Return on Investment: -39%
2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)
