The Livest Dog at UFC 239: Randa Markos

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Randa Markos

Opponent: Claudia Gadelha

Odds: +225 (bet $100 to win $225)

Markos’s career has largely been up and down. She’s lost some fights that seemed to be right in her hand and she’s snatched victory from the jaws of defeat on more than one occasion.

The one thing that is constant is that she can wrestle. In every fight over the last two years, Markos has scored a takedown. This is generally something you look for in an underdog, as it allows them to grind out a decision (much the way Vinc Pichel did last weekend). To add to all of that, Claudia Gadelha is only successful at stuffing 58% of takedowns that come her way. Markos might just need a little good fortune getting it to the mat to come out with a judges’ decision here.

2019 Totals

Record: 5-14

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-622

Return on Investment: -32%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)