Nurmagomedov given top spot on Forbes' most successful Russian athletes list

Add “most successful Russian athlete of 2019” to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s list of accolades.
The undefeated UFC featherweight champion has earned the No. 1 spot on Forbes’ list for the most successful Russian athletes of 2019
The Dagestani fighter has yet to fight in 2019, but is scheduled to meet Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 Sept. 7 in Abu Dhabi.
According to Forbes, Nurmagomedov’s net worth is an estimated $11.5 million.
