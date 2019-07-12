MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jul 12/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Vince Morales (9-3) vs Benito Lopez (9-1) – UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd – Jul 13th
Geoff Neal (11-2) vs Niko Price (13-2, 1 NC) – UFC 240 – Jul 27th
Colby Covington (14-1) vs Robbie Lawler (28-13) – UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler – Aug 3rd
Jim Miller (30-13, 1 NC) vs Clay Guida (35-18) – UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler – Aug 3rd
Volkan Oezdemir (15-4) vs Ilir Latifi (14-6) – UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler – Aug 3rd
Humberto Bandenay (14-6, 1 NC) vs Luiz Eduardo Garagorri (12-0) – UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche – Aug 10th
Brandon Davis (10-5) vs Kyung Ho Kang (15-8-1) – UFC 241 – Aug 17th
Anthony Hernandez (6-1) vs Jun Yong Park (10-3) – UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Zhang – Aug 31st
Omari Akhmedov (18-4-1) vs Zak Cummings (23-6) – UFC 242 – Sept 7th
Don Madge (7-3-1) vs Magomed Mustafaev (15-2) – UFC 242 – Sept 7th
Glover Teixeira (29-7) vs Nikita Krylov (25-6) – UFC on ESPN+ 16 – Sept 14th
Jim Crute (10-0) vs Misha Cirkunov (14-5) – UFC on ESPN+ 16 – Sept 14th
Todd Duffee (9-3) vs Jeff Hughes (10-2) – UFC on ESPN+ 16 – Sept 14th
Marcin Tybura (17-5) vs Augusto Sakai (13-1-1) – UFC on ESPN+ 16 – Sept 14th
Gunnar Nelson (17-4-1) vs Thiago Alves (23-14) – UFC on ESPN+ 18 – Sept 28th
ONE Championship
Women’s Atomweight Championship: Angela Lee (9-2) vs Xiong Jingnan (14-1) – ONE Championship: Century – Oct 13th
Light Heavyweight Championship: Aung La Nsang (25-10, 1 NC) vs Brandon Vera (16-7, 1 NC) – ONE Championship: Century – Oct 13th
Bantamweight Championship: Bibiano Fernandes (23-4) vs Kevin Bellingon (20-6) – ONE Championship: Century – Oct 13th
Invicta FC
Featherweight Championship: Pam Sorensen (7-3) vs Kaitlin Young (10-9-1) – Invicta FC 36 – Aug 9th
