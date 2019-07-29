LFA 72 Fighter Salaries

LFA 72 went down this past weekend at the Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, and headliner Daniel Madrid was the big winner and top earner.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Arizona Department of Gaming.

Daniel Madrid: $3,300 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus, $300 from Harris for missing weight)

Anthony Birchak: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Jacob McClintock: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Mario Israel: $2,500 ($1,250 to show, $1,250 win bonus)

Paris Stanford: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Bruno Souza: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Joey Faletagoai: $1,500 ($750 to show, $750 win bonus)

Roman Salazar: $1,500

Jake Heffernan: $1,500

Alejandro Sanchez: $1,350 ($750 to show, $750 win bonus, $150 fine for missing weight)

Raphael Montini: $1,250

Ray Pina: $1,250

Chris Harris: $1,200 ($1,500 to show, $300 fine for missing weight)

Mike Hamel: $1,100

Vincent Arredondo: $900 ($750 to show, $150 from Sanchez for missing weight)

Kealii Kanekoa: $700